Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.05. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

