Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

