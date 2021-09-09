American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

AWK stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.