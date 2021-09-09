Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

FAST stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

