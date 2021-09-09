Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

