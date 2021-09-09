Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after buying an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.