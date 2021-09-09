Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 873.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $53.14 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

