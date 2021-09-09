Head-To-Head Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stoneridge 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.06%. Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.21%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Stoneridge 4.03% 2.20% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.90 -$7.95 million ($0.03) -717.00

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoneridge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

