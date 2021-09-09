Bernhard E. Spiess Sells 15,401 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

