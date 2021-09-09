RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RTL Group stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

