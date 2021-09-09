CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,335,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 104,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

