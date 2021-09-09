Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

