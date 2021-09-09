Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $163.93 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock valued at $453,446,004. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.