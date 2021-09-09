Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,907 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

