First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

FAN stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

