Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,604.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,498.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.00 and a 12 month high of $1,613.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

