Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $216.82

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.82 and last traded at $214.51, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.08.

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 317.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 14.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

