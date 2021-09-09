American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

