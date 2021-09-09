American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,636 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,726,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 162,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

