Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

