Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,611 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.82 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.