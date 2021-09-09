Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,864 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.81. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

