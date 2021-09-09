Sei Investments Co. Buys 47,586 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,379,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.44 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.