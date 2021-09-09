Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,883.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 630,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

