Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth about $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 137.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

