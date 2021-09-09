Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Barclays PLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,161,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

