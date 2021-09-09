Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

