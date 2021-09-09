Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

HPP stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.