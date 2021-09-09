Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

