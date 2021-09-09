Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

