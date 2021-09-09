Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,938,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

