PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 855,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after purchasing an additional 592,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRG stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

