Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 441 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $97,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

