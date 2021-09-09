Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 4,496 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

