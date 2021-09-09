TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228,524 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

