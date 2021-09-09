The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

DSGX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

