Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) versus Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Head-To-Head Review

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Endava $435.42 million 16.48 $26.99 million $0.47 287.96

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Endava 8.40% 13.26% 8.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Venus Acquisition and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 3 5 0 2.63

Endava has a consensus target price of $109.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Endava beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

