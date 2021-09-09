Christian Hordo Sells 7,958 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Hordo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00.

SANA stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,556,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

