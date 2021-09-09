iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,467 shares during the last quarter.

IDU opened at $85.94 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

