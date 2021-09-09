PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 40,441 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,441 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,287,000 after buying an additional 38,072,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $5,023,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period.

BBEU stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

