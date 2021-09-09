PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,651 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after buying an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

