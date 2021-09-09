EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) vs. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Financial Analysis

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVgo and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50 High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.02%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.25%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and High Tide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A

High Tide has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

EVgo beats High Tide on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

