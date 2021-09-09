PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

