Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

