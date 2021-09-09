Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.