Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

