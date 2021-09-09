Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $216,000 Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gerdau by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.1048 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.85%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

