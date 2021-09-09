Swiss National Bank Sells 11,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 141.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,307 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

