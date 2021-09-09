Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ITT worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ITT by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

NYSE ITT opened at $92.21 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.