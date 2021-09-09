Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 735.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

